Comedy festival officers reelected

Austen Hagood was reelected president of the Great American Comedy Festival Board of Directors at the group’s corporate annual meeting recently.
Chase Pflueger was reelected vice president, and Stephanie Brogan will serve another year as secretary. Anne Pruss was reelected treasurer.
Lisa Wattier was again elected executive director for the 2022 Great American Comedy Festival.
Pflueger, Pruss and Wattier were elected to serve another three-year term on the board of directors. Committee member Eric McKay will join the officers and Lonn Atwood, Denice Hansen, Jim McKenzie and Susan Staub on the board.
Mason Zimmerer will begin his service on the planning committee in September. Other planning committee members include Chuck Frohberg, Janelle Gerharter, Vickie Hrabanek, Traci Jeffrey, Judy Kollmar, Ruthie Kollmar, Timothy Miller, Rachel Reiser, Tyler Throener and Samantha Wolfe.
Anyone interested in serving on the Great American Comedy Festival planning committee should call Wattier at 402-992-1538.
The Great American Comedy Festival was forced to take a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of public health concerns. Pending successful fundraising, the 13th Great American Comedy Festival is set for Thursday through Saturday, June 16-18, 2022.
“We canceled the 2020 and 2021 festivals with great regret and can not wait to present another festival next June,” Wattier said. “We feel it is one of the premier events in the community every year. From comments made when the festivals were canceled in 2020 and 2021, we realize even more just how very popular the festival is.
“That said, we will again rely on the generosity of our sponsors to present the 2022 Great American Comedy Festival. We cannot do this without that great generosity,” Wattier said.