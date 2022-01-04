Officials with the Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk have announced that the 2022 festival has again been awarded a grant of $6,990 from the Nebraska Arts Council.

This grant will support the 13th Great American Comedy Festival, which will return June 16-18. Because of the pandemic, there was no comedy festival in 2020 and 2021.

“The Great American Comedy Festival contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Norfolk,” said Suzanne Wise, executive director of the Nebraska Arts Council. “We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Great American Comedy Festival because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

The 2022 festival will kick off Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. with the family Comedy Magic Show at the Johnny Carson Theatre. Friday’s Comedy Showcase is at 7 p.m., and the Festival Gala will conclude the 2022 event Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the theater.

“We again extend our sincere thanks to the Nebraska Arts Council for their generous grant,” said Lisa Wattier, executive director of the comedy festival. “Even though we had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 festivals, generosity such as this will help us bring laughter back to our audiences at the Johnny Carson Theatre. And, we all certainly need that laughter after the past two years.”

The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Late Night Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years. The festival is presented by Nucor Steel Nebraska, Nucor Cold Finish Nebraska, Vulcraft Nebraska and Nucor Detailing Center.

Tags

In other news

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Road crews struggled to reach hundreds of motorists on Tuesday after they were stranded all night in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia where tractor-trailers jackknifed in the ice and snow, state police said.

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear…

WSC CEO Chapter students attend conference in Florida

WSC CEO Chapter students attend conference in Florida

Wayne State College students attended the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s 38th annual Global Conference and Pitch Competition in Tampa, Florida, which consisted of motivational and inspirational keynote presenters representing subject matter experts, networking and mentorship opport…

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter. As much as 10 inches of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland throug…

Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police

Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after thousands of violent pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police officers at the U.S. Capitol — severely injuring dozens in the process — the force dedicated to protecting the premier symbol of American democracy has transformed.