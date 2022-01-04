Officials with the Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk have announced that the 2022 festival has again been awarded a grant of $6,990 from the Nebraska Arts Council.
This grant will support the 13th Great American Comedy Festival, which will return June 16-18. Because of the pandemic, there was no comedy festival in 2020 and 2021.
“The Great American Comedy Festival contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Norfolk,” said Suzanne Wise, executive director of the Nebraska Arts Council. “We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Great American Comedy Festival because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”
The 2022 festival will kick off Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. with the family Comedy Magic Show at the Johnny Carson Theatre. Friday’s Comedy Showcase is at 7 p.m., and the Festival Gala will conclude the 2022 event Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the theater.
“We again extend our sincere thanks to the Nebraska Arts Council for their generous grant,” said Lisa Wattier, executive director of the comedy festival. “Even though we had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 festivals, generosity such as this will help us bring laughter back to our audiences at the Johnny Carson Theatre. And, we all certainly need that laughter after the past two years.”
The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Late Night Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years. The festival is presented by Nucor Steel Nebraska, Nucor Cold Finish Nebraska, Vulcraft Nebraska and Nucor Detailing Center.