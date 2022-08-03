NORFOLK — Planning for next year’s Great American Comedy Festival begins with an official annual meeting set for Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.
A review of financial reports will be provided, along with election of board members and officers.
Individuals interested in volunteering to help with the festival, or who may be interested in serving on the planning committee or board of directors are encouraged to contact Lisa Wattier, festival executive director, at 402-992-1538. The annual meeting will serve as the starting point for planning for festival activities in 2023.