Officials with the Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk announced Thursday that the 2020 festival has again been awarded a grant of $6,990 by the Nebraska Arts Council.
The grant will support the 13th annual Great American Comedy Festival June 18-20.
“The Great American Comedy Festival contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Norfolk,” said Suzanne Wise, Nebraska Arts Council executive director. “We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Great American Comedy Festival because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”
The 2020 festival will kick off Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. with the family Comedy Magic Show at the Johnny Carson Theatre. Friday’s Comedy Showcase at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre will be followed by the adults-only Late Night Show at 10:30 p.m. at Divots.
The festival gala concludes the 2020 event Saturday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the theater.
“We again extend our sincere thanks to the Nebraska Arts Council for their generous grant,” said Lisa Wattier, executive director. “Generosity such as this assures the continuation of the Great American Comedy Festival.”
For more information about the festival, contact Wattier at 402-992-1538.
The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Late Night Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years.
The festival is presented by Nucor Steel Nebraska, Nucor Cold Finish Nebraska, Vulcraft Nebraska and Nucor Detailing Center.
The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC), a state agency, provides numerous grants, services and special initiatives that help sustain and promote the arts throughout Nebraska.
NAC is supported by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Nebraska Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more, visit artscouncil.nebraska.gov