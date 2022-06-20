Four comedians opened up Great American Comedy Festival on Saturday ahead of the iconic Smothers Brothers' performance.
Although the Smothers Brothers appeared to be the main act, the comedians before them provided quick-witted jokes that kept the audience laughing all night long.
Pat Janssen, who is originally from Winside, was the host of the festival and introduced each comedian.
The first comedian introduced was Adam Yenser, who has an impressive list of accolades under his belt. He’s worked for Conan O’Brien, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and more. Yenser’s act focused on Republican-centered jokes, Red Lobster, fatherhood and much more.
Comedian Glen Tickle of New Jersey performed next, and his set also focused on fatherhood. As a father himself, he cracked jokes about interactions he’s had with his daughter. Another common theme Tickle had in his act had to do with his uncommon last name.
According to Tickle, this is not his first performing time in Nebraska. In fact, he’s already been in the Cornhusker State four times this year.
“I've performed in your state more times this year than mine,” Tickle said.
However, not every comedian who performed at the festival had been to Nebraska before.
Comedian Eric Owusu, who is originally from Los Angeles, said it was his first time in the state during his set.
Owusu was able to offer fresh perspective during his act by making jokes about living in Los Angeles and Ghana. However, one common ground Owusu had with the other comedians and the audience was his use of dad-centered jokes ahead of Father’s Day.
Taylor Williamson was the last comedian to perform before the Smothers Brothers. Williamson is known for his time on the eighth season of “America’s Got Talent,” where he finished as a runner-up.
Williamson’s set differed from the other comedians due to his quirky sense of humor. Toward the end of his performance, the crowd laughed as he pulled out his phone to seemingly search for more jokes to tell.
It’s the first time in two years that comedy has filled the Johnny Carson Theatre because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the audience seemed to enjoy every aspect of it.
Cyndi Jones of Norfolk attended the festival because her workplace gave her tickets. She said it's the first time in years, even before COVID-19, that she’s been to the festival.
“It's wonderful,” Jones said. “It's nice to be able to get out and hang out with people.”