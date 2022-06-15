Even though he’s become a big-time performer, David Koechner hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
Ahead of his arrival in Norfolk this week, Great American Comedy Festival headliner David Koechner sat down with the Daily News to discuss a variety of subjects, from his small-town upbringing and the influence of Norfolk’s beloved Johnny Carson on his career, to what the future holds for the 59-year-old comic.
Growing up in Tipton, Missouri, home to just a couple thousand residents, Koechner is no stranger to small-town living. For Koechner, visiting the Nebraska countryside evokes a certain sense of nostalgia.
“It reminds me of home,” Koechner said. “When you see cornfields, soybean fields, wheat fields, it brings you right back to your childhood, to your family, just what it was like to grow up in a different time.”
Owing it to his appreciation for the agrarian Midwest, Koechner mentioned material he’s working on that connects to farmers, whom he said have the “most important job on the planet.”
Like the late Carson, Koechner has striven to maintain ties to his humble roots. He said getting to perform at the Tipton grade school gym a few years back was especially fulfilling.
In some ways, Koechner said he feels more in his element touring at smaller venues like Norfolk than in big cities because of the ways he can relate to his audience, although there are some elements of his act that remain constant.
“I feel more comfort (here), because I think I’m coming home to talk about us,” he said. “The pace of life, what matters in life, who you are to one another. Of course, there’s also universal stuff that’s in my act that I’ve been doing for a long time that will fit in everywhere.”
Speaking on the subject of universally successful comedy, Koechner credited Carson for the work he did in expanding the horizons of the comedy, even for someone like him who originally started in sketch comedy with “Saturday Night Live” before dipping his feet into stand-up.
“Johnny was a conduit for some many comics that wouldn’t have had a career. Knowing the historical importance of what Johnny Carson did and what he meant, showing that late-night television was a pathway to success,” he said. “Without Johnny I don’t think there’s a ‘Saturday Night Live.’ There’s certainly no David Letterman, no Jay Leno. Look at all these mountains of comics that we wouldn’t have.”
Slated to continue through December with 23 more stops along the way beyond Norfolk, Koechner’s ongoing “Blue Skies and Dirty Lies” comedy tour is the largest stretch of stand-up performances he can recall. Koechner said he was grateful for the opportunities but also owed it to a renewed focus in balancing his stand-up work with his appearances on TV and the big-screen.
“Brother, I am blessed and my cups are full,” he said. “I’ve never done this many dates in a year; typically I do 12 (a year). A lot of times another project, TV or movie comes and takes those dates away. But I was determined this year to just keep doing it, so I’m thrilled.”