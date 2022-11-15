A two-vehicle crash just north of Columbus on Monday resulted in a woman being airlifted to an Omaha hospital to be treated for her injuries.
At 6:57 p.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries at the intersection of 53rd Street and 48th Avenue, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
The investigation indicated that a 1994 Chevrolet van driven by 61-year-old Dan Hellbusch of Columbus had been traveling southbound on 48th Avenue. A 2018 Chevy Traverse driven by 31-year-old Ramon Grado Saenz of Columbus had been traveling northbound on 48th Avenue.
At the intersection of 53rd Street and 48th Avenue, Wemhoff said, the Traverse driven by Saenz began making a turn westbound onto 53rd Street, at which time the vehicles collided. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.
A passenger in the van, 58-year-old Annette Hellbusch of Columbus, was transported by Columbus Rescue to the Columbus Community Hospital. She was later transported by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with life-threatening injuries. No other occupants in either vehicle required medical attention, Wemhoff said.
Traffic along 48th Avenue near the crash scene remained closed for about an hour and a half. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Columbus Police Department.
Alcohol use is not suspected, Wemhoff said, and seatbelt use wasn’t immediately known.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.