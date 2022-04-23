A woman will spend the next 3 years in prison for her involvement with transporting methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said 35-year-old Candace Taylor of Columbus was sentenced on Friday in federal court by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to 37 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth. After completing her term of imprisonment, Taylor will be required to serve a 3-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
On July 23, 2019, a Dodge County deputy sheriff conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling in Dodge County after observing that it did not appear to have working taillights, according to a news release. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Taylor.
While speaking with Taylor, the deputy observed several indicators that made him suspicious of criminal activity. Additionally, the deputy had previously been informed by III Corps Task Force officers that Taylor was possibly involved in transporting meth from Fremont to Columbus and North Platte.
The deputy ran his drug-detecting K-9 around the vehicle, and the K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a can with a hidden and hollowed-out bottom compartment containing a small amount of meth. Taylor was arrested and taken to a booking facility, where a search of her person revealed an additional 13 grams of meth.
This case was investigated by the III Corps Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.