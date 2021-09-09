Norfolk police arrested two people following a traffic stop early Thursday.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:20 a.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of South 13th Street on a vehicle that had been speeding.
The officer had contact with the driver, who allegedly was confrontational with the officer and stated that he did not have his driver’s license. The man verbally identified himself as 20-year-old David Gray of Columbus. A female passenger in the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Emily Beckman of Columbus.
Gray had an electronic vaping device in his lap, Bauer said, and the officer explained that nobody under the age of 21 can legally possess tobacco products and that he would have to seize the vaping device. Gray then threw the device at the officer and it fell to the ground, according to Bauer.
A search of the vehicle was then conducted, Bauer said, and officers subsequently found Adderall prescription medication pills from a bag where Beckman had been sitting. Neither Gray nor Beckman had a prescription for the medication.
Officers questioned both as to who the owner of both the bag and pills was, as well as who had knowledge of the pills, Bauer said. At the conclusion of the investigation, both Gray and Beckman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
They were both housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.