The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Columbus residents following an investigation into multiple break-ins at a secured farm building southwest of Stanton.
Justin Robinson, 42, and Tammy Albers, 44, were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the purported break-ins that happened earlier this fall, Sheriff Mike Unger said. Law enforcement recovered burglar tools from Robinson and Albers that were used to gain entry, Unger said. A stolen trailer also was allegedly recovered from Robinson that had been stolen in Butler County during the investigation.
Both suspects were charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools, criminal trespass and theft. The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Stanton, Colfax and Platte County sheriff’s offices into thefts in the three-county area.
Additional charges and arrests are possible, Unger said.