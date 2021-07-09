A Columbus man who had an active warrant out of Lancaster County was arrested by Norfolk police early Friday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:45 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that made an improper turn at 13th Street and Phillip Avenue. The officer approached the driver, who falsely identified himself with a name and date of birth. The officer determined that the driver had lied about his identity and that his true identity was 34-year-old Jared Wagner.
Wagner had an active Lancaster County arrest warrant and was taken into custody, Bauer said. Once at the Norfolk City Jail, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Wagner and requested that Wagner perform field sobriety maneuvers and take a preliminary breath test. Wagner refused the preliminary breath test and did not perform a chemical test of his breath to measure alcohol content, according to Bauer.
Police also determined that Wagner’s license was under suspension and that his vehicle was to have an ignition interlock device installed, which it did not.
Wagner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol — fifth offense, criminal impersonation, driving under suspension, driving without an interlock device, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.