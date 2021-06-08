A Columbus man was sentenced to prison on Monday in Stanton County court for drug and alcohol offenses.
Caleb Blomberg, 31, was sentenced to five years in prison — three for third-offense driving while intoxicated and two years for possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for the alcohol violation and had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years, said Mike Unger, Stanton County sheriff.
Blomberg was arrested last April near 12th and Ivy streets in Stanton by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office after he and a co-defendant, Cassie Navrakal of Columbus, were found passed out in a running vehicle. Navrakal previously pleaded to a marijuana possession charge.
Blomberg will serve his sentence in a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility.
The following also appeared in Stanton County court on Monday:
— Ethan Johnson, 31, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to third-offense driving while intoxicated. Johnson was arrested in August 2020 north of Stanton and will be sentenced in August.
— Joshua Deiterman, 32, of Stanton, pleaded guilty to a drug tax stamp violation. Deiterman was arrested last fall after authorities found marijuana plants growing in his basement. A co-defendant is serving time in the Stanton County Jail as a result of his arrest during that search warrant, Unger said.
Felony arrest warrants also were issued for 31-year-old Joshua Knight of Columbus and 23-year-old Courtney Greening of Council Bluffs after they both failed to appear in court on separate drug cases following arrests last year.