A man was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital on Monday after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 30 near Columbus.
According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, deputies were dispatched to Highway 30 and East 18th Avenue, just east of Columbus, for a semi-pedestrian accident about 8:15 p.m. Monday.
An investigation revealed that a 2000 Peterbilt semi pulling an empty livestock trailer had been traveling westbound on Highway 30 when the semi struck a pedestrian operating a moped bike on the highway. Highway 30 at this location is a four-lane divided highway.
The investigation determined that the operator of the moped had been traveling westbound in the middle of the inside, westbound lanes of travel when the collision occurred, Wemhoff said.
The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Andy Bredthauer of Ord, was not injured in the collision. The operator of the moped, 27-year-old Michael Veenendaal of Columbus, was transported by Columbus Rescue to the Columbus Community Hospital. He was later transported by helicopter to Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. Veenendaal remained in critical condition as of about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation of the accident, and the Columbus Police Department and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.