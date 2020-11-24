Norfolk police officers arrested a Columbus man Monday afternoon in connection with driving under the influence and other offenses.
Police were called to the area of 13th Street and Ta-Ha-Zouka Road for a report of a dangerous driver at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The reporting party said a blue car with Platte County plates heading toward Norfolk was swerving and driving at high speeds, Bauer said.
Before officers arrived, another person reported an accident near the intersection of 13th Street and Ta-Ha-Zouka Road that involved a car that matched the previous vehicle’s description, Bauer said.
The car left the scene of the accident, but it had been observed by two witnesses, Bauer said.
Officers found the suspected car near First Street and Whitney Avenue. The car was stopped and the driver got out and ran east, away from the officers, Bauer said. Officers took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.
While in custody, the suspect was completely uncooperative, Bauer said. He wouldn’t identify himself and and would not stand up. He kept flopping himself on the ground, claiming that he couldn’t move — even though he had just run away from the officers.
The officers, who could smell alcohol coming from him, took him to city jail. Another officer searched the suspect’s car, finding multiple empty bottles of hard alcohol shooters and an empty bottle of prescription narcotics, Bauer said.
The driver was eventually identified as 21-year-old Jose Lance, Columbus. A check of the license showed that it had been revoked, Bauer said.
Field sobriety maneuvers and a chemical breath test showed Lance was over the legal alcohol limit, Bauer said.
Lance was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, failure to stop at an injury accident and driving during revocation. He also was cited with willful reckless driving and no valid registration, Bauer said.