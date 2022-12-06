The Platte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a purported assault attempt involving a vehicle.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Platte County deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30 for a report of an assault that had just taken place at that location, Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said in a press release.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 21-year-old woman who reported that she and her boyfriend had been traveling in a vehicle when she was physically assaulted. The woman alleged the boyfriend also had attempted to assault her with the vehicle once she exited the vehicle.
The boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Tobias Jochum of Columbus, fled the scene before deputies arrived, Wemhoff said. Jochum was located in Butler County later Monday morning and returned to Platte County, where deputies took him into custody.
Jochum was jailed on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and willful reckless driving.
Jochum remained in custody at the Platte County Detention Facility as of Tuesday afternoon, with bond set at $75,000.
The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.