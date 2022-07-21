Columbus Community Hospital has announced the launch of a new program aiming to curb the nursing shortage.
Its new Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Program includes four career tracks for potential candidates — bachelor of science in nursing students, associate degree in nursing students, accelerated bachelor of science in nursing students and certified nursing assistants who want to be nurses.
According to the Nebraska Center for Nursing, Nebraska will experience a nursing shortage of approximately 5,400 nurses within the next three years.
Mike Hansen, president and CEO of the Columbus hospital, said the hospital had to make a choice in the face of such a shortage — sit back and wait or be proactive.
“This program positively promotes nursing and supports individuals who want to become nurses. We want to encourage people to consider nursing a viable career option, and this program will help us achieve that,” he said.
During the program, nurse apprentices may choose an area of specialty and will receive a mentor in that specialty.
Dorothy Bybee, vice president of patient care services at the hospital, said, “The program supports each person through their journey with scholarships, financial support and mentoring, and will provide nurses for our community.”
Depending on the track selected, apprentices will receive work experience and scholarship assistance from the hospital that covers up to 75% of school tuition, books and fees. Program apprentices may qualify for loan forgiveness after graduating and successfully passing board exams.
The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, July 29. If applicants are accepted, hospital representatives will notify them by Monday, Aug. 15.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information and a link to the application, visit columbushosp.org.