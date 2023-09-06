Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension educator from Columbus, recently received the distinguished service award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA). The award was presented at the NACAA annual meeting and professional improvement conference last month in Des Moines, Iowa.
NACAA is a nationwide professional organization of Extension educators/agents and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development and related disciplines.
The award is conferred on members who have worked in Extension for at least 10 years, are held in high esteem by their fellow workers and have developed and put into effect an outstanding Extension program that includes carrying to completion constructive and outstanding work.
Feehan began her career in Extension in 1982. Her education program focuses on promoting sustainable community greenspace through water and pollinator conservation, enhanced community forests and integrated pest management. She provides education programs for greenspace professionals, works to increase nature and plant connections for youths and assists with local food producers.
Feehan’s most significant accomplishments include organizing a local Pro-Hort workshop for the greenspace industry for more than 38 years, organizing a professional tree care update for more than 15 years, organizing the Platte County Master Gardener program and serving as a panelist for 35 years on Nebraska Public Media’s “Backyard Farmer” show.
She is the statewide leader for the Pro-Hort program that includes workshops offered throughout Nebraska, and an online newsletter that she co-writes for 1,100 subscribers.
Since 1983, Feehan has trained more than 100 volunteers in the local Master Gardener program who have provided the local community with more than 25,000 hours of volunteer service. Feehan continues to reside and work in Columbus, where she provides horticulture, landscape and environmental education programs throughout the 13 Northeast Nebraska counties that she serves. Her newspaper columns also run each week in the Daily News.