New color is splashing into downtown Norfolk behind Home Instead as part of an alleyway art project to bring awareness to the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project.
Featuring a silhouette throwing paint onto the wall, the painting has been a multi-week effort.
The initiative is designed to help people connect to resources as Nebraskans continue to cope with the stress of a pandemic.
“The only inspiration that they gave us was ‘colorful,’” said Karen Strong, who designed the concept for the mural after seeing an advertisement seeking submissions. “We’re just touching up the main part and doing the background, then we’ll add the silhouette as the last thing.”
The wall was offered up by Home Instead as a way to beautify the neighborhood and lend the Nebraska Strong project a platform to advance the community’s awareness of its services.
“The Alleyway Art project brings about a great opportunity to be part of a unique community initiative that serves to provide a wonderful way to welcome visitors and residents to the vibrant downtown Norfolk community,” said Andrea Trautman, Home Instead owner, in a statement. She offered the wall up after seeing the opportunity to contribute to the initiative.
“It has been a joy and privilege for the Home Instead family to be a part of such a very special project that contributes to beautifying Norfolk,” Trautman said.
Strong enlisted the help of painters from the area and beyond including Cathy Barta, a retired art teacher from Niobrara.
The painters joined the project to promote Nebraska Strong’s message.
“You’re not alone,” said Sue Manning, who joined Barta and Strong to help touch up the work-in-progress portions of the mural on Friday morning.
Those same words jump off of the screen of Nebraska Strong’s website, nebraskastrongrecoveryproject.nebraska.edu/. The project was initiated in 2019 after flooding devastated the state and left many with concerns for the future, though it continued into the pandemic as crises developed in people’s lives across the state.
The project provides a free and confidential series of hotlines for Nebraskans in need.
“They got a book of hotline numbers about that thick,” Manning said, holding her fingers about a half-inch apart. “They know all of them.”
In addition to hotline services, the Nebraska Strong project also connects people with counseling services and resources in their community to encourage people to take an active role in their own recovery.
But despite receiving federal grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and contributions from the Center for Mental Health Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Nebraska Department of Health and Services project still has difficulty reaching some of the people that could benefit from getting help.
Outreach programs like the mural offer Nebraska Strong a different way to connect with communities and spread the message.
Coming later this month, the project will host another painting-themed outreach event: a free Zoom painting party.
“They call me Bobbie Ross,” Strong said with a laugh. Though painting parties predate the late TV painter’s show, many draw the connection between the two. “People will come and a studio will give them what they need to follow along. People might bring food or drinks and just follow along.”
This month’s painting party will take place over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. Those interested can contact Karen Strong at kstrong@region4bhs.org to learn more and get a list of supplies.
Hotlines for free and confidential assistance can be reached at 1-800-464-0258 for the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-888-866-8660 for the Nebraska Family Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.