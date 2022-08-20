Liberty Centre Services has announced it will host its ninth annual 5K and 10K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 9 a.m. in Norfolk.
Check-in will be at 900 E. Norfolk Ave. This year’s event will include fun for the whole family. In addition to the 5K and 10K events with cash prizes, there will be a kids’ 1-mile fun run, silent auction and kids’ prizes.
“Color Your Recovery” has become an annual tradition in Northeast Nebraska, drawing runners, walkers, families and groups of friends and coworkers participating together to help raise mental health awareness.
“I enjoy attending this event every year because it is not only a fun atmosphere, but it supports a good cause, bringing awareness to the importance of mental health,” said one of the past participants.
Those who register now can get a discounted price and free event T-shirt. Register online at www.libertycentreservices.com by Sunday, Sept. 18, to be assured of receiving the T-shirt.
Those who are unable to register before the deadline may continue to register at www.libertycentreservices.com. Walk-ins also are welcomed the morning of the event.