Walkers and runners in the annual Color Your Recovery Run on Saturday morning were greeted by a beautiful sunrise.
The morning had seemed unusually dark before the bright sunshine finally broke through the clouds and spread warmth at the start of the race at 9 a.m.
It was a sign of more good things to come.
From that point on, the Liberty Centre Services clubhouse and its adjoining parking lots at 900 E. Norfolk Ave. were buzzing with activity — kids to adults running, walking and encouraging one another taking part in a 10K, 5K and 1-mile kids’ fun run or walk.
It was the 10th year for the color run, but only the ninth actual event as one year was lost to COVID-19. More than 200 people took part in the moving events Saturday, but about twice as many attended. Other activities included a silent auction, activities for children, music and plenty of water and hot coffee and other recovery items as runners and supporters mingled afterward.
Before the start of the run, rock music blared out songs by groups such as Van Halen and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Then came the final countdown before runners took off into a neighborhood to the west and then turned a corner and eventually disappeared from sight before ending up on the North Fork bypass levee trail.
On the trail, they were encouraged by various signs along the route and stations where volunteers operated bubble machines and threw colored powder on the runners.
Mary Kay Uhing of Omaha, who was the former executive director at Liberty Centre, took part in the 5K.
“Mental health matters,” Uhing said. “And if the pandemic taught us anything, it taught us how important paying attention to one’s mental health is. Liberty Centre for decades has focused on improving the mental health of our community, especially our members. And the color run just brings that even more into the forefront of awareness.”
Education and advocacy are crucial, Uhing said.
“Everyone is affected by mental health,” Uhing said. “Every business or every family is impacted in one way or another. The fact that the Norfolk community embraced Liberty Centre Services and has for decades is a testament to why Liberty Centre is so successful in helping its members.”
Marla Godel was one of the volunteers on Saturday who helped to cheer up people. Dressed with purple hair that went straight up and a red ball nose and heavy makeup, Godel also showed off her personality that was just as jovial as the clown she portrayed.
“My last name is Godel. I tell people it’s just like yodel but with a G,” she said with a smile.
Godel said she has been a professional clown for a few years. When she is dressed as a clown, Godel said she is never sure what kind of reaction she will get.
“You get your smiles, but then you also get those weird looks,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. Most of the time if you smile, you get smiles in return. That’s why I enjoy it.”
Godel also was taking photos of participants and supporters. She also was using people’s cellphones so they would have the photos for personal use.
Patty Skokan, who is the Liberty Centre executive director, said Saturday’s event was a good day to bring out the community and mental health awareness, as well as for Northeast Nebraska to come together and support a good cause.
“People really had fun today,” Skokan said. “I talked to a couple of people, and it was their first year of the color run, and they said it was the most fun of the color runs they have done.”
Many other charities also have events where T-shirts get colors tossed on them.
The color run event has grown from a joint effort put on by several agencies to Liberty Centre being the sole agency. Over the years, individual and business sponsors also have helped.
“We had 43 monetary sponsors this year,” Skokan said. “We probably had 15 in-kind sponsors, and I would suppose around 100 silent-auction items.”
Members and staff also are responsible for much of the work behind the event, such as making signs or putting on the music and doing the announcing and cheering people on. Colten Hiatt was in charge of music.
“That’s a piece of taking care of people’s mental health,” Skokan said, “or taking care of a mental illness just like a physical illness. Another piece — most of the times — is medication, sometimes treatment, sometimes hospitalization. Those are all things to manage mental illness just like you do physical illness, with medication, with physical therapy and hospitalization and surgery.”
Lifestyle changes also can help to manage mental illness. The Liberty Centre’s clubhouse approach is unique to Nebraska, Skokan said.
“For most people ever — or the first time in a long time— they have found a place to be part of a community and not a program. And a place where they are a person contributing, not just receiving services. That’s unique in the mental health or any health care system,” Skokan said.
For many members, it is the first time they are valued and needed for their skills, she said.
“That doesn’t usually happen for a person with a chronic mental illness,” Skokan said. “Clubhouses all over the country and all over the world are bringing people with mental illnesses back to being a part of their community.”