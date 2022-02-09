Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Northeast Industrial Highway and North First Street.
When crews arrived, they found a blue sedan and a grain truck had collided. The grain truck came to rest on its driver side.
According to Sgt. Scott Rutten of the Nebraska State Patrol, the sedan was southbound on First Street and the truck was westbound on Northeast Industrial Highway when they collided. A substantial amount of grain spilled out into the roadway and ditch.
The driver of the sedan was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue with injuries that were not life-threatening, Rutten said. The driver of the truck was expected to be treated on the scene and not transported.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded.
Traffic was slowed down and still moving as the grain was being cleaned up and the investigation continued about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.