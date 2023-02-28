Hall of fame inductees

Twelve former student-athletes and three contributors of the athletic program at Northeast Community College and its predecessor institution have been inducted into its athletics hall of fame.

This year’s inductees include men's basketball standout Martin Keane, (1989-90); women's basketball standouts Cathy (Bassett) Amoss, (19'87-89); and Melanie Bremer (1999-2001); and members of the 1986-87 men's golf team — Matt Bauer, the late Mark Bender, Barry Brown, Craig Daubman, David Dolph, Kent Gardner, Stacey Madsen, Sean Rogers and Troy Sullivan. Contributors are Dr. Robert and Helen Ann Cox and Debbie (Reed) Benish.

"It was an honor to be able to recognize an incredible group of inductees,” said Jerrett Mills, athletic director. “For the first time in more than 15 years, we were able to celebrate the achievements and accolades of these outstanding inductees. This group of individuals laid the foundation, and we couldn't be prouder to honor them for the mark they left on Northeast athletics."

All of the honorees were grateful for the recognition and spoke fondly of their time at Northeast. Amoss shared a story how she reflected on her time at Northeast while sitting in her residence hall room alone after commencement.

“When I came here, it was a whole new family. … I didn’t want to leave here. I wanted to keep playing here. It was my home. This is my school,” she said in accepting the award. “This is the best feeling in the world, and I’m completely honored.”

Mills called the induction ceremony inspirational and thanked the honorees for setting the bar for today’s student-athletes.

“To the honorees, we have promises to keep to our student-athletes by upholding many traditions. Some of our best students become invested and leave their best mark. For me, I walk away understanding what it means to leave a mark at Northeast. The honorees here tonight have done that, you have left a permanent mark here and for that we as an athletic department and college are very appreciative.”

All 15 honorees were inducted during a banquet in the college's Lifelong Learning Center, and they were recognized during halftime of the Northeast-Kirkwood men's basketball game earlier in the day.

The induction ceremony may be viewed on the Northeast athletics website at team1sports.com/northeastcc/ and click on the On Demand tab.

