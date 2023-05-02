College to showcase fine and performing arts

Northeast Community College will highlight fine and performing arts of its students during a special day on the Norfolk campus this week, with poetry, prose and performance are among areas that will be featured.
The college’s arts expo will be Thursday, May 4, in Union 73 and the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.
Connie Sixta, associate dean of business and humanities, said the event would showcase creative works by Northeast students.
“Students in art, creative writing, theater and media arts will be participating in the event,” she said.
From 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. in Union 73, theater design presentations and audio recording demonstrations will take place with student artwork and digital cinema projects on display. In addition, student readings will be held with the unveiling of the 2023 edition of “Voices Out of Nowhere.” The publication includes stories, poetry and artwork written and created by Northeast students. Additionally, the winning artist whose selection is picked for the “Voices Out of Nowhere” cover will be presented with a framed copy of the cover.
“Voices Out of Nowhere” is an anthology that dates to the 1970s. It is a collection of student artwork, creative writing and photography that is published annually by students in the editing and publishing class under the supervision of Bonnie Johnson-Bartee, English instructor.
The works are judged by published poets and writers and staff from the Norfolk Arts Center for inclusion into the publication.
“Voices Out of Nowhere” books, bookmarks with cover artwork and the 2023-24 visiting writers series schedule will be available at no cost.
The Northeast Community College arts expo is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.