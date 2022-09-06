The Allied Health Department at Northeast Community College in Norfolk has announced two free, one-session workshops for emergency medical service technicians to be in Chambers and Osmond in September.
The workshop on Infection Control/Personal Safety/Haz Mat will be Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m., in the Chambers Fire Hall.
The workshop, Fire Rehab, will be Monday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m., in the Osmond Fire Hall.
There is no need to pre-register.
EMS workshops are funded in whole or in part with funds provided through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Office of Emergency Health System.
For additional information, call the Allied Health Department, Northeast Community College, at 402-844-7335.