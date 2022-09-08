College to offer several American Red Cross classes

Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer several American Red Cross-sponsored training sessions on Saturday, Sept. 10. All courses will be delivered in a hybrid format (part online and part in-person) with participants completing the online portion before in-person skills sessions.
American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED (HLTH 5151/22F and CRN 60225) will be from 8 to 11 a.m.
The American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED program helps participants recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac and breathing emergencies for adults. This course teaches the knowledge and skills needed to give immediate care to adult and pediatric patients and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed in a cardiac or breathing emergency.
The online session introduces participants to the knowledge-based aspects of adult and pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator, as well as the skills they will practice and master during the in-person skills session.
There is a cost to attend the class.
American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid and CPR/AED (HLTH 5131/22F and CRN 60221) will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED program helps participants recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies. This course teaches the knowledge and skills needed to give adult and pediatric patients immediate care and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed.
The online session introduces participants to the knowledge-based aspects of Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and basic first aid, as well as the skills they will practice and master during the in-person skills session.
American Red Cross Basic Life Support (HLTH5301/22F and CRN 60217) will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The American Red Cross Basic Life Support (BLS) course provides participants with the knowledge and skills they need to assess, recognize and care for patients who are experiencing respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest, airway obstruction or opioid overdose. When a patient experiences a life-threatening emergency, health care providers need to act swiftly and promptly. The course emphasizes providing high-quality care and integrating psychomotor skills with critical thinking and problem solving to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.
The online session introduces participants to the knowledge-based aspects of Basic Life Support, as well as the skills they will practice and master during the in-person skills session.
American Red Cross First Aid (HLTH 5106/22F & CRN #60213) will be from 8 a.m. to noon.
The American Red Cross First Aid program helps participants recognize and respond appropriately to first aid emergencies. This course teaches the knowledge and skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed.
The online session introduces participants to the knowledge-based aspects of basic first aid, as well as the skills they will practice and master during the in-person skills session. Details on how to access the online session will be emailed when registration is complete.
All classes, with Ethan Larson as the instructor, will be in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room 101, on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. Details on how to access the online sessions will be emailed when registration is complete.
To register for any of the classes, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.