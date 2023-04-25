A writer who has been published nationally will read from her work during the final Visiting Writers Series event of the spring semester at Northeast Community College.
Chris Harding Thornton will speak this Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m., in Union Coffee in the college’s Union 73, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk.
A seventh-generation Nebraskan, Harding Thornton holds a master of fine arts from the University of Washington and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska, where she has taught literature and writing courses.
Her first novel, “Pickard County Atlas,” was chosen as a PBS Masterpiece Best Mystery of 2021. It also was featured in the Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker and the New York Times and appeared in German translation in 2022. Her second novel, “Little Underworld,” will be released by MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux in March 2024.
The Visiting Writers Series is sponsored by Northeast Community College’s English department. All events are free and open to the public.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For further information, contact Bonnie Johnson-Bartee, coordinator, at 402-844-7673 or bonnie@northeast.edu.