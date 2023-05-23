Nominations are being sought to honor alumni of Northeast Community College.
The Alumni Hall of Success Award is presented to former students, either living or deceased, who have achieved significant success in their profession, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities or made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs, according to Holly Quinn, director of development services at Northeast and award committee co-chairperson.
“This is an opportunity for the board of governors and the college community to honor individuals for career success, achievement and distinguished service following graduation from Northeast Community College.”
Candidates should have completed a recognized diploma or degree from Northeast (or its predecessor colleges) or completed at least 24 credit hours to be applied toward a degree at another college or university.
Two formal letters of recommendation must accompany the nomination. Nomination forms are available on the Northeast Community College website at northeast.edu/Giving/Achievement-Awards/.
Anyone interested in nominating more than one individual will need one form for each nominee.
Completed nomination forms along with attached recommendations may be mailed to: Northeast Community College, Foundation Office, P.O. Box 469, Norfolk, NE 68702 or emailed to awards@northeast.edu by Wednesday, May 31.
Alumni Hall of Success and other award winners will be recognized at the achievement awards ceremony this fall.