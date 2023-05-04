The director of theater at Northeast Community College has been recognized by an organization that is devoted to the advancement of the performing arts in the United States.
Adam Peterson has been presented with the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) Region 5 Road Warrior Award. The honor provides special recognition to individuals who often function as “unsung heroes” of the festival: The regional production respondents.
“As is often said, the on-site response is the heart and soul of the KCACTF mission of learning about the theater, and every weekend many of our colleagues donate their time and talents toward that mission,” according to a news release issued by the organization.
Peterson has served as a respondent on behalf of the KCACTF to observe several productions by other theater programs, including Creighton University, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Iowa State University, University of South Dakota and Mount Marty College to offer feedback to their theater students. He and other Road Warrior Award recipients were recognized at the KCACTF Region 5 Festival in Des Moines.
Peterson earned a master of fine arts degree in theater directing from East 15 Acting School in London. He also studied at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts in Moscow and the Indonesian Institute of the Arts in Denpasar, Bali. He also serves as the artistic director of the Norfolk Community Theatre.
A national organization, the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival involves 18,000 students from more than 600 academic institutions.
Theater departments and student artists showcase their work and receive outside assessment from “respondents” to share experiences and insights with the theater community and to celebrate the creative process.
In Northeast Community College’s theater program, students develop performance and stage production skills through coursework as well as numerous opportunities to participate in Norfolk Community Theatre and all-student college productions.
Opportunities include acting, stage management and various crew positions, including lighting, set construction, costume construction, make-up and props.