Northeast Recognized
Northeast Community College has been recognized for its work to prevent and reduce high-risk drinking and substance use among the state’s college students.

The Nebraska Collegiate Prevention Alliance (NECPA) has awarded Northeast a gold level award in its inaugural exemplary member recognition program.

“We want to acknowledge the important work being done by prevention professionals across the state and recognize members who go above and beyond to prevent and reduce high-risk drinking and substance use among Nebraska college students,” said Melissa Butler, NECPA project manager.

Butler said the goal of the program is to establish a meaningful quality standard for all NECPA member institutions. This includes program staff participating in ongoing professional development, including key stakeholders and administrators in program planning and implementation, training opportunities that promote strong relationships and positive outcomes through connections with faculty, staff and peer educators and that ongoing evaluation is implemented to maintain the positive impact of prevention efforts, among other initiatives.

Northeast Community College is one of 26 members of the NECPA. Northeast was awarded gold level for participating in at least two NECPA-sponsored activities, having representatives attend training/networking opportunities offered by NECPA (conferences, workshops, annual statewide convening, etc.), offering NECPA-sponsored trainings to staff and student leaders and incorporating the Power of Parenting information into first-year orientation.

“Northeast’s Alcohol and Other Drugs Committee (AOD) utilizes a comprehensive approach to address alcohol and other drug-related issues on the Norfolk campus,” said Gina Krysl, director of student care and outreach. “The committee meets monthly and is made up of staff and faculty at Northeast. Through the mini grant Northeast received, our AOD committee will be hosting a substance use prevention comedy act on (Thursday) April 13 called ‘Shot of Reality’ and a late-night program, ‘Silent Disco’ on (Thursday) April 27. I will also be trained in an evidence based prevention program, “CHOICES,” where I can then train students in the future.”

