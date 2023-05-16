Northeast Community College is offering recent graduates the opportunity to have their photograph taken with Leah Barrett, college president, after they did not get the chance during the college’s 3 p.m. commencement ceremony this past Friday.
A tornado warning was issued about halfway through the reading of graduate names when the Cox Activities Center gymnasium had to be evacuated. Northeast employees safely moved graduates and attendees to areas of refuge in nearby buildings without incident. Many stayed in the shelters until the warning was lifted. Two other ceremonies earlier in the day were held without any issues from weather.
“We want these graduates to have the same opportunity as those from earlier in the 3 p.m. ceremony and the two others held previously in the day to dress in full graduation regalia, have their diploma presented to them from President Barrett and a photo taken with her,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services. “We welcome the graduates, family and friends to stop by the Cox Activities Center anytime on Tuesday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for this opportunity. Cellphone photos are encouraged as well. We are proud of their accomplishments and want them to stop by so we can give them a proper sendoff.”
The stage is still set up in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium on the Norfolk campus for the photos to be taken. Attendees may come through Door No. 2 of the building and proceed into the gymnasium.
Nipp said graduates may wear their mortar board and gown if they choose; however, it is not necessary. Students who cannot make it on Tuesday may pick up their diploma cover in the admissions and registration office in the College Welcome Center any day this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also may take a photo on the stage or utilize photo backdrops in Union 73 through Wednesday.
Approximately 923 graduates, including those earning more than one degree, and those who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in Friday’s commencement program. The graduates earned 1,051 degrees; 67 students earned two degrees, 26 earned three degrees and three earned four degrees.