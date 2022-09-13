A group of students at Northeast Community College play an integral role on the Norfolk campus.
They are selected as student ambassadors to help promote Northeast by leading campus tours, hosting and participating in appreciation/recognition activities, speaking to civic organizations in their hometown and Norfolk, and sending thank you and other cards to prospective students. They also assist at several campus functions, including college and job fairs, or visit high schools with Northeast recruiters to speak with students.
Following application, student ambassadors go through an interview process that includes a current student ambassador panel. Grade point averages and a strong desire to promote Northeast Community College to visitors also are considered before being selected.
“The students are also chosen to represent Northeast to prospective students and their families throughout the admissions process,” said Haley Mattison, on-campus recruiter, and adviser to the student ambassadors. “They act as the liaison between college employees and the current student body all while balancing their own academic and social agendas. They are savvy about everything on campus. This year our 20-person team has representation from all four divisions, five of the students are bilingual and they are all eager to get started.”
Student ambassadors serve for at least one academic year (two semesters).
“I tell people to say, ‘Hi’ and welcome our prospective students to Northeast when you see them around campus,” Mattison said.
First-year student ambassadors for 2022-23 include:
Bloomfield — Katie Kuhlman: A graduate of Bloomfield High School, she is a freshman majoring in agri-business. Gillette, Wyoming — Makynzie Loftus: A graduate of Thunder Basin High School, she is a sophomore majoring in elementary education. Firth — Kate Osterhaus: A graduate of Norris High School, she is a freshman majoring in physical therapist assistant. Fremont — Owen Pruss: A graduate of Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, he is a freshman majoring in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning). Leigh — Natalie Brabec: A graduate of Leigh High School, she is a freshman majoring in precision agriculture. Madison — Kelly Pfeifer: A graduate of Humphrey St. Francis High School, she is a freshman majoring in precision agriculture. Norfolk — Alexa Pulido: A graduate of Norfolk Senior High School, she is a freshman majoring in pre-radiology. Schuyler — Stephanie Millan: A graduate of Schuyler Central High School, she is a freshman majoring in business — real estate. Valentine — Renee Fisbeck: A graduate of Valentine High School, she is a freshman majoring in theater. Verdigre — Alexis Bartling: A graduate of Verdigre Public School, she is a freshman majoring in pre-nursing.
Second-year student ambassadors for 2022-23 include:
Columbus — Rylee Seim: A graduate of Columbus High School, she is a sophomore majoring in business. Cumberland, Iowa — Emily Plagman (President): A graduate from CAM High School, she is a sophomore majoring in agriculture education. Fremont — Sidney Bourek: A graduate of Fremont High school, she is sophomore majoring in veterinary technology. Omaha — Brooke Hennessy: A graduate of Millard West High School, she is a sophomore majoring in veterinary technology. Pierce — Kailey Mark: A graduate of Pierce High School, she is a sophomore majoring in nursing. Schuyler — Megan DeLeon: A graduate of Schuyler Central High School, she is a sophomore majoring in pre-nursing; Jonathan Gonzalez: A graduate of Schuyler Central High School, he is a sophomore majoring in building construction; Gabriel Vargas: A graduate of Schuyler Central High School, he is a sophomore majoring in HVAC. Seward — Samantha Howell: A graduate of Seward High School, she is a sophomore majoring in business. Verdigre — Emerson Randa: A graduate of Verdigre Public School, she is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.