College looks to enhance academic space on its Norfolk campus

To allow for the creation of space that will improve learning environments for students and for the flexibility for multiple program uses, Northeast Community College is moving forward with replacing the Maclay Building and will renovate the former library/resource center, both of which sit in the academic core of campus.
The college’s board of governors gave final approval to the project at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
In 2017, a master site and facilities plan was developed for Northeast Community College to provide a list of potential projects that could be considered over the next decade. Two of the oldest buildings on the Norfolk campus were identified in the report as needing upgrades in the foreseeable future to continue to effectively serve all learners and the college community.
Scott Gray, vice president of administrative services, said the Maclay replacement project would bring together complementary fields of study and create contemporary learning environments that can adapt to multiple styles of teaching and learning.
“After in-depth studies of the existing Maclay building structure, it was determined by Northeast and its architects that a complete demolition and replacement of the building in the existing site location will optimize those efficiencies and be the best utilization for college resources,” Gray said.
The 49,000-square-foot Maclay Building, named after Northeast’s first president, F. Don Maclay, was constructed in 1971. It has served as a hub for instructional programs since the founding of Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College and was formerly known as the Maclay Administration Building.
Constructed in 1972, the 8,200-square-foot former library/resource center is a single-story building that was initially built to serve library resources. When Union 73 (student center) opened in 2019, the existing library and service center functions moved to new locations in that building.
Gray said because of its more than 50-plus years of service, the Maclay Building has numerous concerns that include poor mechanical and electrical systems, confusing traffic patterns at entrance points and throughout the building, limited efficiency in the design and the need for fire detection and suppression systems. He said the project team and a steering committee of Northeast representatives discussed and analyzed the option of renovating the existing Maclay Building.
“Even with various facility renovations over the years, the college continues to have significant challenges with the existing facility infrastructure in support of program needs. The most significant challenge within the Maclay Building is the existing structure,” he said. “A figure-eight structural column grid and low structural roof deck make a major renovation extremely challenging and costly. After two extensive structural studies, the college has determined that a complete renovation is in the best interest for future planning in the Maclay Building.”
The improved efficiency of a new Maclay will allow more programs to be located in the building. Academic programs will include accounting, administrative professional, business, English and health information management systems. It also will house academic outreach, adult education, center for teaching and learning, the administrative offices of the educational services division and workforce development.
A complete interior renovation of the library/resource center will make it possible for specialized arts program space to be relocated out of the Maclay Building and the nearby Weller building. These include digital media, graphic design and visual arts programs.
The $25 million project will be paid entirely with funds from the college’s capital fund budget.
The Nebraska Coordinating for Commission for Postsecondary Education also sees the value in the new facilities to meet the needs of students. It voted 8-0 to approve the plan.
At this time, the demolition of Maclay and the construction of a new building is scheduled to begin in late summer, with classes beginning in the new facility in fall 2025. The former library/resource center remodel construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2025, with completion in summer 2026.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Lifelong Learning Center and adjourned at 4:50 p.m.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Pat Wojcik, Jeanne Reigle, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson and Jeff Scherer. Board member Dirk Petersen was not present.
Also in attendance: Several administrators and two from the media.
EXECUTIVE SESSIONS: There were three closed sessions: One for the purpose of discussing communication received regarding possible litigation, one for the purpose for discussing a potential purchase of property and one for the purpose of discussing the status of collective bargaining.
ACTION ITEMS:
— The oath of office was administered to members Carol Sibbel, District 2, and Julie Robinson, District 5, elected in November 2022.
— The minutes for the Jan. 12 meeting were approved.
— The monthly financial report for Jan. 31, 2023, and claims paid in January were acknowledged and accepted.
— Approved a Maclay replacement building project, 10-0. (See page 1 for more.)
— Approved a South Sioux City workforce development building project-Phase I, 10-0 (Look for story in Thursday’s paper.)
— Approved the continuation of the accounting, business and business administration programs at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, 10-0.
— First reading for the deletion of BP-3610, Grants Development, Management, and Compliance Policy, BP-5220, Standards of Student Conduct, BP-5225, Law Violations, BP-6150, Local Government and Miscellaneous Expenditures Act Policy BP-6170, Fundraising and BP-6175, Gift Acceptance.
— First reading of revisions to EL-06, Asset Protection and BP-14, Special Rules of Order.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— A student leadership association report was delivered.
— A president’s report was delivered.
— An administrative services report was delivered.
— A developmental/external relations report was delivered.
— A student services report was delivered.
— A technology services report was delivered.
— An educational services report was delivered.
— Reports from the ownership linkage and governance committees were delivered.
— A monitoring report was delivered.
—AMBER FEHRS