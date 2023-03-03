Students enrolled in Northeast Community College’s veterinary technology program received their white lab coats and pins during a special ceremony recently in Norfolk.
Members of the Class of 2023 received their veterinary technician pins, and members of the Class of 2024 were awarded a monogrammed white coat to mark their formal acceptance into the program. The ceremony was held in the college’s Lifelong Learning Center with family and friends in attendance.
Sophomore students who received their pins at the ceremony included Jocilynn Behlen, Columbus; Hayley Bland, South Dakota; Kirsten Cooley, Kearney; Heather Davis, Gering; Tarah Evans, Columbus; Gicelle Garcia, Hastings; Megan Finegan, Lincoln; Brooke Hennessy, Omaha; Mariah Klameth, Rhode Island; Tracy Kruse, South Dakota; Julianna Larson, South Dakota; Rachel Schindler, Norfolk; Miranda Stearns, Rising City; Emily Stukel, South Dakota; Amanda Summers, Norfolk; Jasmine Tschetter, South Dakota; Madison Wieseler, Hartington; Bobbi Winkelbauer, Randolph; and Courtney Yawn, Pierce.
Freshmen who received their white coats at the ceremony included Horizon Evans, Grand Island; Sidney Bourek, Fremont; Haley Bovee, Norfolk; Montana Bridger, Fullerton; Brandi Doernemann, Dodge; Kiara Fernandez, Ainsworth; Samantha Harrison, Clarkson; Keely Holm, Ord; Jennifer Huffman, Norfolk; Makenna Jennings, Ohio; Cheyenne Keil, Allen; Julisa Kinzer, Norfolk; Shelby Klaumann, Gladstone; Natalie Knapp, North Bend; Natalie Kyle, Prosser; Kathryn Noel, Norfolk; Madison Persing, Wilber; Samantha Pike, Columbus; Kendra Pinkelman, Wynot; Amber Sobotka, O’Neill; Claire Steskal, Norfolk; and Samantha Thuringer, Lyons.
Dr. Michael Cooper, veterinary technology instructor, serves as program director. The veterinary technology program at Northeast Community College is designed to prepare entry-level veterinary technicians through classroom study, laboratory and clinical practice with fundamental veterinary technician skills. After successful completion of the program, students should be able to successfully complete the licensing requirements.