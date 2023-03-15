College earns Military Friendly School designation

Northeast Community College has earned the 2023-24 Military Friendly School designation. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with approximately 800 of them earning special awards for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Northeast Community College is recognized as a premier educational leader and partner, with student completion and success being our highest priority,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services at Northeast. “We also understand the transition from the military to civilian life can be a challenge. Helping members of the military successfully make the transition to civilian to life and to be a college student is the least we can do to thank them for their service to our country. Northeast is honored to once again be designated as a Military Friendly college.”
Kayla Lopez, senior director of military partnerships for Military Friendly, said the honored schools have showed true commitment and dedication in their efforts.
The 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and may be found at militaryfriendly.com.
For more information on Northeast Community College’s student veteran programs, go online to northeast.edu/records-and-registration/veterans.