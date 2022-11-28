Ask Allene Johnson what makes Good Neighbors successful and she is quick to give credit to the volunteers and donors.
The charitable organization, which has existed since the early 1960s but didn’t get formally organized until 1974, has been led in recent years by Johnson, who has seen it grow from helping mostly before Christmas and with the occasional utility bill to also include operating a food pantry all year.
Truth is, Johnson is being humble as she knows where to shop or what businesses will give discounts or even donate so that dollars donated before Christmas can be stretched to help more people.
Johnson also has built up a dependable group of volunteers from churches to service clubs who always provide assistance when needed, especially this time of year.
This year’s goal will again be to raise $75,000. Not only will those funds help to provide a good Christmas meal to the needy, it will provide gifts to families with children who otherwise might not get anything.
Designed to be temporary assistance, the Good Neighbors also provides one-time assistance for such costs as one month of rent or a utility bill.
And as usual, the Monday after Thanksgiving, things are humming more than usual at the food pantry, the clothing and coat rooms and the “toy workshop” at Good Neighbors. Johnson and the volunteers are sorting and arranging gifts at the Good Neighbors location downtown near the corner of Fourth Street and Madison Avenue.
The Good Neighbors works with the Salvation Army and Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) to avoid duplication of services. This year, items may be dropped off from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the downtown location.
Those are also the same hours when people may stop to request services. People should bring an identification card, their Social Security number and an envelope or bill that shows their home address.
Anyone who wishes to contribute new items may drop them off at the Good Neighbors’ downtown location. Nevertheless, new gifts for all ages are welcomed.
The Good Neighbors also provides clothes or essential supplies in emergency situations. A combination of a tough economy coming out of a pandemic and increasing food prices has resulted in more people seeking assistance, especially in regard to food.
The last day for names to be accepted for food boxes and gifts is Monday, Dec. 12. That gives volunteers enough time for distribution work. Food and gifts will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Items again will be distributed through a drive-through on Dec. 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave.
Monetary donations to fund the program may be dropped off at the Daily News, 525 Norfolk Ave., or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.
In addition, the Daily News will be accepting new blankets and mittens for needy families through Saturday, Dec. 31.
And the Daily News again will publish the names of donors who wish to be identified. To start the fund drive, the Daily News is contributing $500.