SCHUYLER — The Colfax County board of commissioners is taking applications for a new sheriff following the resignation of Paul Kruse from the position.

The commissioners accepted Kruse’s resignation on Tuesday. Kruse’s last day as sheriff will be Monday, March 31, said Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl in a press release.

Sgt. K.C. Bang will lead the department until a new sheriff is named, Kracl said.

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Any qualified applicants are welcome to apply, Kracl said.

Colfax County seeking new sheriff

