A Dodge County man was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit in and near Schuyler.
During the early morning hours Monday, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler, said Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney and spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Schuyler police officers and Colfax County deputies arrived on scene in less than two minutes.
After law enforcement arrived, the suspect led officers on a brief pursuit, Kracl said, which continued outside Schuyler city limits.
Colfax County deputies eventually apprehended one suspect. The sole occupant of the vehicle, a male from Dodge County, was arrested on suspicion of a variety of charges, including felony flight to avoid arrest and driving while intoxicated.
The incident remains under investigation, and no other suspects were being sought as of Monday night, Kracl said.
Law enforcement encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Schuyler Police Department at 402-352-2415.