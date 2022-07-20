A judicial vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District could be filled by Colfax County’s top prosecutor.
On Wednesday, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the county judge in the Fifth Judicial District nominated Denise Kracl of Schuyler and Thomas Klein of Wahoo for Gov. Pete Ricketts’ consideration.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Columbus, and the vacancy arose following the retirement of Judge Frank Skorupa.
Kracl has served as the Colfax County attorney since 2011. Klein works for a private law office in Wahoo, as well as the Saunders County Public Defender’s Office.
The Fifth Judicial District comprises the counties of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York.