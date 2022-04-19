COLERIDGE — A detached building at the Coleridge Middle School is considered a total loss after a fire on Tuesday evening.
At 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 203 S. Main St. in Coleridge in reference to a structure on fire, said Coleridge Fire Chief Jeff Hansen.
Hansen, who lives about a block away from the school, said when he left his house for the fire hall, flames were shooting from the roof and were higher than the main school building.
The fire chief called for mutual aid before he put his gear on and went to the fire scene, he said. Firefighters from Hartington and Laurel provided mutual aid.
The annex building sits about 10 feet to the west of the middle school, so firefighters initially focused on preventing the fire from spreading to the school by sending personnel up to the untouched building’s roof. Hansen estimated that it took personnel about 30-45 minutes to get the fire under control.
Nobody was injured, the fire chief said, and the cause of the fire was being investigated by a fire marshal.
At least four fire engines were on the scene to the north, south and west of the burning building. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Emergency Management and the Nebraska State Patrol all assisted at the scene.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said that the annex building is used primarily for storage of custodial supplies and school supplies. It had been used as classroom space in the past but wasn’t for student use at the time of the fire.
Christiansen said that the school will have to take inventory on missing books and other materials, but nothing ruined in the fire is needed for immediate use.
The superintendent said that after fire alarms went off and firefighters were enroute, a night custodian alerted the school principal, who notified Christiansen. He said a track meet was finishing up in Laurel when the fire started, so several school personnel came straight to the scene from there.
Christiansen said that some Laurel volunteer firefighters were at the town’s newly-constructed fire hall helping put the finishing touches on the building when they were paged to the fire, so they were already “out and about,” which helped speed the department’s response time.
School would be scheduled as normal on Wednesday, Christiansen said.