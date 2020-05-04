Cody Murphree, 27, of Pilger was sentenced for possession of a stolen firearm on Monday in Stanton County District Court.
The court was conducted over Zoom, as the Stanton County Courthouse is closed because of COVID-19.
The charges come from a search warrant of Murphree’s residence last year, where stolen firearms were found along with methamphetamine, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Murphree’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, said they were requesting a short prison sentence.
“There was no violence involved in this incident,” Ewalt said.
When asked, Murphree said he had nothing to say.
Judge Mark Johnson said Murphree’s extensive criminal history was not in his favor.
“You have a particularly bad history, Mr. Murphree,” Johnson said. “You have one prior stay at Nebraska Department of Corrections, your parole was revoked. ... You also have four pending criminal proceedings.”
Johnson said the crime was a serious one.
“Since you are a felon it is illegal for you to possess a handgun,” Johnson said. “A handgun has only one purpose, and that’s to kill another person.”
Johnson sentenced Murphree to 4-8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 335 days served, to be served consecutive to any other sentences, and court costs.
Murphree also is facing charges in Stanton County following his escape from Thurston County Jail in March. After his escape, Murphree and another man assaulted two Stanton people using a firearm, Unger said.
IN ANOTHER CASE, Adam Carlson, 37, of Omaha also was sentenced on Monday.
Carlson was given a prison sentence for the crimes of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.
Unger said Carlson’s charges come from a vehicular pursuit in August that began near Norfolk and ended in Stanton after he crashed into a creek bed when his tires were deflated by a spike strip.
Ewalt, who is also Carlson’s attorney, said there was no violence involved with Carlson’s offenses and that nobody was hurt.
Because of this and Carlson’s steady employment history, Ewalt asked the court to consider a short term of incarceration.
“We’re asking for a short jail sentence in this matter,” Ewalt said. “Mr. Carlson is always employed. He has plans for what he wants to do in the future.”
Johnson said that even though nobody was harmed, they easily could have been.
“This is the type of crime that can quickly turn deadly,” Johnson said. “Fortunately in this instance it did not.”
Johnson said Carlson has an extensive criminal history.
“You’ve been sent to Nebraska Department of Corrections three times and you were out on parole (when the crimes occurred),” Johnson said.
Johnson sentenced Carlson to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 6 days served to be served consecutive to any other sentences. Carlson’s license also was revoked for 2 years and court costs were ordered.
Several others pleaded guilty Monday to the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine:
- William Fernau, 49, Stanton, possession of cocaine.
Attempted possession of a controlled substance
- Alissa Fink, 20, Stanton.
- Clay Carter, 21, 209 S. Eastwood St.