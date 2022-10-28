Norfolk’s Elks Lodge has been doing good deeds in the area for more than 100 years.
To keep the organization going, it needs “community-minded” people to join, said Sara Markland.
Markland, a Norfolk native, recently moved back to town after living in a variety of places, including Hawaii. She remembers when her father, the late Eugene Markland, was active in the Norfolk Elks Lodge.
“It’s what businessmen did,” Markland said. “My dad (was involved) because he felt he had a duty to the community.”
For years, the organization had its meetings at its building on East Norfolk Avenue. That facility, which the club used from the mid-1960s to the late 1990s, was also open to the public for parties and other activities. The few remaining active members of the Elks Lodge meet once a month at the VFW Club.
“Seventy-nine people pay dues,” Markland said. “About nine people attend the meetings.”
Even though the local chapter doesn’t have the membership numbers it did at one time, the organization still serves the community by hosting a variety of activities for people of all ages, Markland said.
In particular, the organization supports programs for special-needs children, veterans and youths, including offering drug awareness programs in schools, a “hoop shoot” free-throw contest, essay contests and more. High school seniors are eligible for college scholarships.
Just recently, the Norfolk Lodge sponsored a lunch for veterans in need of support. In addition to a meal and entertainment, the veterans received a box of clothing, paper goods, towels, food and other essentials, Markland said.
The event was a success, Markland said, but “we need people to help us,” she said.
Members are planning a dinner for first responders to say “thank you,” Markland said. They, too, will receive gift baskets.
What is now the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks began in the 1860s when a group of New York actors formed an organization called the Jolly Corks. When one of the members died, the remaining members vowed to help the family and others in need.
The Elk name and symbol was chosen for its “stately” quality. In time, lodges were opened in communities around the country. Now, the order provides $80 million every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic programs.
Still, some people believe the Elks is a secret society with beliefs and rituals that aren’t approved of by some churches, which isn’t true, Markland said. Membership is open to men and women.
To help fund their projects, members are collecting shoes that are sold to a company that helps people in other countries begin their own small businesses.
The public is asked to donate shoes by placing them in boxes at the VFW, 316 Braasch Ave.; Putters Jewelry, which is located in the Centrum at 123 N. Fourth St.: Real Estate Solutions, 401 W. Norfolk Ave.; Freight Liners, 2801 S. 13th St., and Dr. Harper's office at Fountain Point by the northeast entry.
The shoe drive continues through Thursday, Dec. 8. Proceeds will fund the organization’s scholarship program.
People interested in learning more about the Elks may call Markland at 808-638-1516.