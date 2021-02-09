Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Facebook image

WISNER — Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is looking to fill COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those individuals who live in Cuming and Burt counties who are aged 80 and over at one of two vaccination clinics this week.

Appointment times are available for clinics scheduled in West Point and Oakland, according to a press release from the department. Those aged 80 and over needing an appointment may call 402-313-9048 to leave a voicemail or schedule an appointment.

Appointments are required and those without an appointment will be turned away. The links to sign up for these clinics can be found on

the ELVPHD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elvphd.org .

Tags

In other news

Clinics this week offered by department

Clinics this week offered by department

WISNER — Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is looking to fill COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those individuals who live in Cuming and Burt counties who are aged 80 and over at one of two vaccination clinics this week.

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.

Feds: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was disoriented in clouds

Feds: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was disoriented in clouds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety investigators said Tuesday that the pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew through clouds last year in an apparent violation of federal standards and likely became disoriented just before the helicopter crashed, killing Bryant and eight others.

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is starting, an undertaking like no other in U.S. history. The defeated former president stands charged by the House with inciting the deadly mob attack on the Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors argue is the “most gr…