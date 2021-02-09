Clinics this week offered by department

WISNER — Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is looking to fill COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those individuals who live in Cuming and Burt counties who are aged 80 and over at one of two vaccination clinics this week.
Appointment times are available for clinics scheduled in West Point and Oakland, according to a press release from the department. Those aged 80 and over needing an appointment may call 402-313-9048 to leave a voicemail or schedule an appointment.
Appointments are required and those without an appointment will be turned away. The links to sign up for these clinics can be found on
the ELVPHD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elvphd.org .