LINDSAY — Medical care has come to Lindsay.
The Lindsay Medical Clinic opened recently in cooperation with the Columbus Community Hospital. Signs were posted for the clinic, which is located on Pine Street in the former site of 5Fers Xpress. The back half of the building has been renovated, with an entrance on the north side.
Dr. Vilma Rodriguez-Cline will be at the clinic part time, working 20 hours a week, and Bella Hemmer, physician’s assistant, also will work 20 hours a week, allowing the clinic to be fully staffed.
Korie Whitmore, director of clinics at Columbus Community Hospital, said they would be able to handle all the needs of the community and surrounding area.
“Any kind of general family, primary care conditions,” Whitmore said. “Any general chronic disease, acute illness, we do have a testing lab available, and we will have flu shots available, and a wide array of immunizations and medicines, as well.”
The clinic offers a range of health care services, including medication management for chronic and acute conditions, physical examinations for students and commercial vehicle drivers, annual influenza shots and other routine needs for the whole family.
The providers offer preventive care and treat common medical conditions relating to bone and joint care, infant to elderly care, mental and behavioral health and more.
“Our physicians come with a wide variety of experience, and they feel equipped to see whoever comes through a rural health clinic for whatever reason,” said Chantel Sempek, practice manager.
The partnership has been in the works for some time.
“We were approached about nine months ago by the Lindsay Area Investment Club group with an interest in developing a primary care location in Lindsay, so it’s been many months in the works, and it takes several months of coordination behind the scenes to make this all possible, so we’re excited,” Whitmore said.
“The Lindsay Area Investment Club is really excited to bring health care local. They have a lot of support from the community, and they saw a need to have something close by, so that’s why they reached out to Columbus Community Hospital, for that opportunity to help provide that service to local farmers, ranchers in the area, as well as community members,” Sempek said.
Whitmore said the community would help the clinic grow by spreading “word of mouth, and just sharing experiences,” and the clinic plans to be an active participant in the community.
“We’ll get out in the community, whether it’s hosting ‘Walk with a Doc’ or other local events — we want to be part of the community and partnering with all the community members,” she said.
The “Walk with a Doc” program, in which community members can walk around with a doctor, will start in 2023, and there will be walks in Humphrey and Lindsay.