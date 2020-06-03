Clearwater Rodeo

THE CLEARWATER Rodeo has been moved to Friday to Sunday, July 10-12.

 Courtesy photo

CLEARWATER — Saddle up, cowboys and cowgirls. Clearwater’s Big Rodeo, the 53rd edition, is loading in the chute, ready to ride.

Clearwater Chamber of Commerce members unanimously approved to move the organization’s annual rodeo to Friday to Sunday, July 10-12.

Hollenbeck Rodeo, which supplies stock for the Clearwater event, did not have an event scheduled for the July dates.

Chamber president Curt Thiele said he had been in contact with North Central District Health Department personnel regarding new directed health measures (DHM), which went into effect this week, and was told to submit a plan explaining how the organization will follow the DHMs.

Per state regulations, rodeo events are treated as gatherings. Excluding staff, 25% of rated occupancy, not to exceed 3,000 individuals, will be allowed.

At this time, no street dance or concert will be held, per DHMs.

Pre-sale tickets will not be available for 2020. Instead, children and adult tickets will be available for a fee at the gate. Youths ages 6 and younger will still be admitted free.

