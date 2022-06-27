A Clearwater journalist recently earned accolades for her work in communications.
LuAnn Schindler, co-publisher and editor-in-chief of the Summerland Advocate-Messenger, received the 2022 Communicator of Achievement Award from the National Federation of Press Women, a prestigious award that has been given for 65 years.
Schindler received the award during a celebration at the organization’s annual conference, conducted Thursday through Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. The federation is a nationwide organization of professional women and men pursuing careers across the spectrum of journalism and communications.
The Communicator of Achievement award is the highest honor bestowed by the national group upon those members who have distinguished themselves within and beyond their field. The recipient — chosen from nominees selected by state affiliates from around the country — is recognized for exceptional achievement in the communications field, as well as service to National Federation of Press Women.
Schindler, a member of Nebraska Press Women, co-publishes the Summerland Advocate-Messenger — which serves Clearwater, Orchard, Ewing, Page and Royal — with her husband, Scott, and serves as editor-in-chief of the weekly publication.
A native of Clay Center, Schindler graduated from Hastings College, then taught journalism, English and speech in Wauneta-Palisade, Wausa, O’Neill and Norfolk. Her students regularly competed for state speech championships and placed in the top 10 in journalism contests. After 25 years of teaching, Schindler became managing editor at the Clearwater Record/Ewing News, also writing a column for the Creighton News.
In 2019, the Schindlers founded the Summerland Advocate-Messenger, which prints a broadsheet edition and offers news online. Schindler’s reporting in the Advocate-Messenger is widely credited with helping the new Summerland school district’s bond issue to pass, as Schindler and her staff fulfilled a newspaper’s aim of providing details and accurate information to citizens.
Schindler is an active member of Nebraska Press Women and is a frequent presenter at its conferences and events.
Recently named Clearwater’s Volunteer of the Year, Schindler has been an officer of the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, president of the Clearwater Public Library Trustees and a founding member of the Clearwater Historical Society.