A Clearwater man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in eastern Holt County.
About 9:40 a.m., emergency personnel were called to the scene of a collision involving a Caterpillar backhoe vehicle and a pickup on the State Highway 45A Spur, south of Page.
Sgt. John Mobley with the Nebraska State Patrol told the Daily News that the backhoe, driven by 51-year-old John Larson of Valley, was southbound on the 45A spur, about a mile and a half south of Page, when it attempted to turn east onto a county road. As the backhoe was attempting to turn, Mobley said, it collided with a northbound Chevy Silverado driven by 49-year-old Addison Woodard of Clearwater.
Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene, and Larson was transported to Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill with minor injuries, Mobley said.
The Nebraska State Patrol arrived at the scene about 10 a.m. to conduct accident reconstruction. The state patrol and the Holt County Sheriff's Office had the 45A spur shut down in both directions for about 4½ hours before reopening the roadway about 2:20 p.m.
Mobley said that a seat belt was not in use in the Silverado. The accident remains under investigation by the state patrol.