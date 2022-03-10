CLEARWATER — Robert E. Johnston, a fifth-generation farmer and producer from Clearwater, announced his candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature’s District 40 seat.
Johnston describes himself as “a staunch advocate for rural Nebraska and a lifelong community leader.”
“I have always been intrigued by the legislative process, and with a growing rural-urban divide across the state, now is the time for a strong voice to represent the voters of the 40th District,” Johnston said. “I am proud to live and work here, and I would be honored to represent the people of the district in the Unicameral.”
Johnston has served as a director on the Nebraska Soybean Association and was elected president and chairman. He also advocated for rural Nebraska as a member of the Nebraska Ag Leaders Working Group for six years, fighting against rising property taxes and protecting the rights and livelihoods of rural Nebraskans.
Other candidates are Mark Patefield of Laurel, Keith Kube of Crofton and Barry DeKay of Niobrara. State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton announced earlier that he would not seek another term.