A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession after he allegedly had meth inside an elementary school.
On Tuesday morning, a contracted employee of a cleaning business was found sleeping inside a classroom at Woodland Park Elementary, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The man was further believed to be under the influence of drugs, and suspected methamphetamine was recovered from him before he left the school.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident and was able to locate the suspect, who was identified as Reuben Longoria, 24, of Norfolk. Longoria allegedly admitted to finding the meth and that he might have used it at the school. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of meth and was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.
Unger said Longoria has no affiliation with Norfolk Public Schools and was supposed to be cleaning in the building. No children were present at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff.