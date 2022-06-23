Demolition on Christ Lutheran School’s 1924 building began on Monday morning.
With the fall semester creeping up, that left some wondering where the school’s children will be taught during construction.
Starla Landkamer, the Christ Lutheran Church executive director, said classes would be taught in the north side of the school’s building in allocated classrooms. The north side is the newest addition to the school.
According to Drew Urban, the school’s principal, the north-side building was added onto the school in 2004. Room also has been cleared for classes in the portion of the building constructed in 1984. Both the 2004 and 1984 additions are not being demolished.
Urban said the school is putting up a temporary wall between two classrooms in the 1984 wing for extra learning space.
“So we’re only losing two classrooms but gaining one,” Urban said.
Entrances and offices will be relocated in the building. While band and music classes will be moved to the church next door, physical education will be moved indoors during winter and outside during warmer months at the school’s playground and outdoor basketball court.
"As far as home rooms (and) everything, we still have room for everybody," Urban said.
According to Urban, Christ Lutheran School’s staff has been planning since January on how the school year will go during construction. The school’s sister schools and Norfolk Junior High have helped the school with pickup procedures and more. The Orphan Grain Train also has helped with extra storage.
“There has been a lot of cooperation from everybody,” Urban said.
Christ Lutheran School — which is located at 511 S. Fifth St. in Norfolk — started its capital campaign for a new facility last October and reached its goal of raising $8 million by December.
According to the Christ Lutheran School Facebook page, around 250 alumni, staff and current students attended the demolition on Monday.
Construction on the school’s new facility will last for 14 months, Urban said.