Northeast will offer a noncredit class to prepare 14- to 17-year-olds with the basic skills to operate a motor vehicle.

The Provisional Operator’s Permit (P.O.P.) Driver’s Education course will be Wednesdays and Sundays from March 16-30, in the Applied Technology Building, Room 115 on the Norfolk campus. The class will meet from 5:30 to 9 p.m., on Wednesdays and from 1 to 6 p.m., on Sundays. Additional dates will be offered in 2022.

The class includes 20 hours of classroom lectures and at least six hours of driving to be arranged between the instructor and the student. Parents/guardians are asked to attend the first class along with the student on Wednesday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m., for a brief meeting.

Students are asked to bring their learner’s or school driving permit to the first class. A book will be provided. Students must sign up for both the lecture class and the driving sessions. There is a fee to attend the class.

To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.

Tags

In other news

Oil climbs, stocks swing as US nears ban of Russian crude

Oil climbs, stocks swing as US nears ban of Russian crude

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world swung on Tuesday, oil prices rose sharply and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut in London, as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine keeps rocking markets.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged areas, including the port city of Mariupol.