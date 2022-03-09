Northeast will offer a noncredit class to prepare 14- to 17-year-olds with the basic skills to operate a motor vehicle.
The Provisional Operator’s Permit (P.O.P.) Driver’s Education course will be Wednesdays and Sundays from March 16-30, in the Applied Technology Building, Room 115 on the Norfolk campus. The class will meet from 5:30 to 9 p.m., on Wednesdays and from 1 to 6 p.m., on Sundays. Additional dates will be offered in 2022.
The class includes 20 hours of classroom lectures and at least six hours of driving to be arranged between the instructor and the student. Parents/guardians are asked to attend the first class along with the student on Wednesday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m., for a brief meeting.
Students are asked to bring their learner’s or school driving permit to the first class. A book will be provided. Students must sign up for both the lecture class and the driving sessions. There is a fee to attend the class.
To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.